US Markets
JPM

Abdul Latif Jameel hires JPMorgan to sell stake in Spanish solar firm Fotowatio, Expansion says

December 16, 2022 — 02:43 am EST

Written by Inti Landauro for Reuters ->

MADRID, Dec 16 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabian group Abdul Latif Jameel has hired investment bank JPMorgan JPM.N to sell a stake in Spanish solar power company Fotowatio Renewable Ventures, Spanish newspaper Expansion reported on Friday, citing unidentified market sources.

Abdul Latif Jameel intends to sell a controlling stake in the solar power company, which could be valued at 2 billion euros ($2.13 billion), and keep a minority stake, the newspaper said.

The sale process would start in earnest in 2023, Expansion said.

With its sunny plains, fast-flowing rivers and windy hillsides, Spain aims to produce 67% of its electricity from renewables by 2026. Power companies from all over the world are investing in the country to build the infrastructure to reach that goal.

Abdul Latif Jameel, Fotowatio and JPMorgan didn't immediately respond to requests for comment.

($1 = 0.9387 euros)

(Reporting by Inti Landauro Editing by Mark Potter)

((Inti.Landauro@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

JPM

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.