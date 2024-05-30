Abcourt Mines Unveils Q3 Results and Funding Plans

Abcourt Mines (TSE:ABI) has released an update.

Abcourt Mines Inc. disclosed third-quarter results, highlighting $1.76 million in exploration work, primarily on the Sleeping Giant property’s underground drilling campaign. The company confirmed a new gold zone near the Flordin deposit and reported processing 2,325 tonnes of mineralized material at the Sleeping Giant plant since its February 2024 restart. Additionally, Abcourt announced a $5 million private placement to fund ongoing development and exploration at the Sleeping Giant gold project and for corporate needs.

