Abcourt Mines Ramps Up Gold Exploration Efforts

Abcourt Mines (TSE:ABI) has released an update.

Abcourt Mines Inc. has received the green light from Quebec’s Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests to commence stripping and drilling at its Flordin and Discovery properties, aiming to explore potential gold opportunities energized by historically high gold prices. The company has also initiated a bulk sampling program at its Sleeping Giant mill, with an independent consultant analyzing the results and gold bar production already underway. Abcourt’s strategic plan focuses on developing economical gold resources within a 100 km radius around the Sleeping Giant mill.

For further insights into TSE:ABI stock, check out TipRanks’ Stock Analysis page.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.