ABCM Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of Abcam PLC (Symbol: ABCM) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $15.32, changing hands as low as $13.86 per share. Abcam PLC shares are currently trading off about 15.5% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABCM's low point in its 52 week range is $12.54 per share, with $19.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $13.89.

