ABCL Stock IPO: When Does AbCellera Go Public? What Is the AbCellera IPO Price Range?

AbCellera is continuing forward with its initial public offering (IPO) plans and has provided new details in a filing with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

According to the SEC filing, AbCellera still hasn’t pinned down a date for its IPO. Instead, the company just noted that it’s currently planned to take place sometime in the current year. Considering how late in the year it is, we can expect a more firm answer on this in the near future.

The AbCellera IPO filing also provides a price range of $14 to $17 per share for its stock. The company plans to offer 23 million shares in the IPO. It will list these shares on the Nasdaq Global Market under the ABCL ticker.

AbCellera says that it’s expecting to raise as much as $449.65 million from the IPO. The company also notes that the offering includes a 30-day option for underwriters to purchase an additional 3.45 million shares at the IPO price.

AbCellera is a biotechnology company based out of Vancouver, British Columbia with backing from billionaire Peter Thiel. Its focus is on developing vaccines that develop antibodies against pandemics and common diseases. This includes work on a vaccine to treat the novel coronavirus.

