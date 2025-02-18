$ABCL stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABCL stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,276,723 of trading volume.

$ABCL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ABCL:

$ABCL insiders have traded $ABCL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS LTD. THERMOPYLAE purchased 283,516 shares for an estimated $739,976

$ABCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $ABCL stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABCL Government Contracts

We have seen $196,000 of award payments to $ABCL over the last year.

Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:

