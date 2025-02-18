$ABCL stock is up 7% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABCL stock has now risen 7% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $10,276,723 of trading volume.Here is what we see in our data on $ABCL:
$ABCL Insider Trading Activity
$ABCL insiders have traded $ABCL stock on the open market 1 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 1 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDINGS LTD. THERMOPYLAE purchased 283,516 shares for an estimated $739,976
$ABCL Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 66 institutional investors add shares of $ABCL stock to their portfolio, and 78 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 7,933,613 shares (+inf%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $23,245,486
- FOUNDERS FUND VII MANAGEMENT, LLC removed 3,773,530 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q3 2024, for an estimated $9,811,178
- UBS GROUP AG added 1,953,603 shares (+8984.1%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,724,056
- PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 1,729,539 shares (-19.0%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $5,067,549
- FEDERATED HERMES, INC. removed 1,366,459 shares (-59.9%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $4,003,724
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC removed 902,389 shares (-60.2%) from their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,643,999
- MILLENNIUM MANAGEMENT LLC added 728,828 shares (+96.7%) to their portfolio in Q4 2024, for an estimated $2,135,466
$ABCL Government Contracts
We have seen $196,000 of award payments to $ABCL over the last year.
Here are some of the awards which we have have seen pay out the most over the last year:
