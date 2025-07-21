$ABCL stock is up 17% today. Here's what we see in our data.

$ABCL stock has now risen 17% today, according to our price data from Polygon. There has been approximately $49,311,806 of trading volume.

$ABCL Insider Trading Activity

Here is what we see in our data on $ABCL (you can track the company live on Quiver's $ABCL stock page ):

$ABCL insiders have traded $ABCL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS LTD. THERMOPYLAE purchased 343,631 shares for an estimated $742,242

JOHN S. MONTALBANO has made 2 purchases buying 85,000 shares for an estimated $198,068 and 0 sales.

$ABCL Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of $ABCL stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

$ABCL Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABCL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

$ABCL Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABCL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ABCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $10.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Faisal Khurshid from Leerink Partners set a target price of $5.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Robyn Karnauskas from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Stephen Willey from Stifel set a target price of $10.0 on 02/28/2025

