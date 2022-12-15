Markets
ABCL

AbCellera Up 5% Following Deal With AbbVie

December 15, 2022 — 10:17 am EST

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - Shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) are rising more than 5% Thursday morning after the company announced partnership with AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) to advance new antibody therapies.

As per the deal, AbbVie has the right to develop and commercialize therapeutic antibodies resulting from the partnership. AbCellera will receive research payments, milestone payments on reaching certain targets, and royalties on sales.

"Together with AbbVie, we aim to tackle some of the most difficult antibody discovery problems to help address patients' most serious health issues," said Carl Hansen, Ph.D., founder and CEO of AbCellera.

ABCL is at $10.66 currently. It has traded in the range of $5.42-$15.90 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags
Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABCL

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.