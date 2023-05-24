News & Insights

AbCellera to make C$701 million co-investment in Canada

May 24, 2023 — 01:56 pm EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

May 24 (Reuters) - AbCellera Biologics Inc ABCL.O said on Wednesday it will make a C$701 million ($524.23 million) co-investment with the governments of Canada and British Columbia to strengthen capabilities and infrastructure for drug development, manufacturing and clinical research in the country.

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

