AbCellera to make C$701 million co-investment in Canada

May 24 (Reuters) - AbCellera Biologics Inc ABCL.O said on Wednesday it will make a C$701 million ($524.23 million) co-investment with the governments of Canada and British Columbia to strengthen capabilities and infrastructure for drug development, manufacturing and clinical research in the country.

($1 = 1.3372 Canadian dollars)

