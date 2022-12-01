Markets
AbCellera, Rallybio To Develop, And Commercialize Antibody-Based Therapeutics For Rare Diseases

December 01, 2022 — 07:30 am EST

(RTTNews) - AbCellera (ABCL) and Rallybio Corp. (RLYB) have collaborated to discover, develop, and commercialize novel antibody-based therapeutics for rare diseases, the companies said in a statement.

The collaboration will combine AbCellera's antibody discovery engine with Rallybio's clinical and commercial expertise in rare diseases to identify optimal clinical candidates and ultimately deliver therapies to patients.

As per the terms of the deal, AbCellera and Rallybio will co-develop up to five rare disease therapeutic targets, which will be chosen together by both companies. The collaboration will allow Rallybio to add product candidates to its existing pipeline and also provides the option for AbCellera to conduct process development and clinical manufacturing activities.

The partnership's first program will focus on addressing the significant unmet therapeutic needs of patients with rare metabolic diseases.

