News & Insights

Stocks
ABCL

AbCellera presents data on applications of T-cell engager platform at SITC

November 07, 2024 — 10:10 am EST

Written by TheFly for TipRanks ->

AbCellera (ABCL) announced new data on its T-cell engager, or TCE, platform, to be presented as a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, or SITC, 39th Annual Meeting. AbCellera’s presentation describes strategies to address key challenges in TCE development and preclinical characterization of TCEs against solid tumor targets B7-H4 and PSMA show tumor-cell killing and cytokine release profiles that are differentiated from clinical benchmarks, the company noted.

Published first on TheFly – the ultimate source for real-time, market-moving breaking financial news. Try Now>>

See Insiders’ Hot Stocks on TipRanks >>

Read More on ABCL:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Stocks
TipRanks
TipRanks is the most comprehensive data set of sell side analysts and hedge fund managers. TipRanks' multi-award winning platform ranks financial experts based on measured performance and the accuracy of their predictions so investors know who to trust when making investment decisions.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABCL

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.