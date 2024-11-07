AbCellera presents data on applications of T-cell engager platform at SITC

AbCellera (ABCL) announced new data on its T-cell engager, or TCE, platform, to be presented as a poster at the Society for Immunotherapy of Cancer, or SITC, 39th Annual Meeting. AbCellera’s presentation describes strategies to address key challenges in TCE development and preclinical characterization of TCEs against solid tumor targets B7-H4 and PSMA show tumor-cell killing and cytokine release profiles that are differentiated from clinical benchmarks, the company noted.

