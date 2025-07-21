AbCellera Biologics Stock (ABCL) Opinions on Recent Price Surge

Recent discussions on X about AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) have been buzzing with excitement following a significant surge in the stock price, with some posts noting a jump of over 25% in a single day. Many users are pointing to the stock reaching a new 52-week high as a sign of renewed investor confidence, while others are speculating on the potential for upcoming product developments to drive further momentum. The conversation reflects a mix of optimism and curiosity about the biotech firm's next moves.

However, not all sentiments are uniformly positive, as some voices on X have raised concerns about the stock's volatility and the inherent risks in the biotech sector, especially given the company's early-stage clinical progress. A few have highlighted recent pullbacks as a potential warning sign, urging caution amidst the hype. This diversity of opinion keeps the dialogue dynamic and underscores the high stakes surrounding ABCL's future.

AbCellera Biologics Insider Trading Activity

AbCellera Biologics insiders have traded $ABCL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.

Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:

HOLDINGS LTD. THERMOPYLAE purchased 343,631 shares for an estimated $742,242

JOHN S. MONTALBANO has made 2 purchases buying 85,000 shares for an estimated $198,068 and 0 sales.

AbCellera Biologics Hedge Fund Activity

We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of AbCellera Biologics stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.

Here are some of the largest recent moves:

AbCellera Biologics Analyst Ratings

Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABCL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.

Here are some recent analyst ratings:

Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025

Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025

Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025

AbCellera Biologics Price Targets

Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABCL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ABCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.

Here are some recent targets:

Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $10.0 on 07/14/2025

on 07/14/2025 Faisal Khurshid from Leerink Partners set a target price of $5.0 on 07/07/2025

on 07/07/2025 Robyn Karnauskas from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 05/16/2025

on 05/16/2025 Stephen Willey from Stifel set a target price of $10.0 on 02/28/2025

