AbCellera Biologics Stock (ABCL) Opinions on Recent Price Surge

Recent discussions on X about AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) have been buzzing with excitement following a significant surge in the stock price, with some posts noting a jump of over 25% in a single day. Many users are pointing to the stock reaching a new 52-week high as a sign of renewed investor confidence, while others are speculating on the potential for upcoming product developments to drive further momentum. The conversation reflects a mix of optimism and curiosity about the biotech firm's next moves.
However, not all sentiments are uniformly positive, as some voices on X have raised concerns about the stock's volatility and the inherent risks in the biotech sector, especially given the company's early-stage clinical progress. A few have highlighted recent pullbacks as a potential warning sign, urging caution amidst the hype. This diversity of opinion keeps the dialogue dynamic and underscores the high stakes surrounding ABCL's future.
AbCellera Biologics Insider Trading Activity
AbCellera Biologics insiders have traded $ABCL stock on the open market 3 times in the past 6 months. Of those trades, 3 have been purchases and 0 have been sales.
Here’s a breakdown of recent trading of $ABCL stock by insiders over the last 6 months:
- HOLDINGS LTD. THERMOPYLAE purchased 343,631 shares for an estimated $742,242
- JOHN S. MONTALBANO has made 2 purchases buying 85,000 shares for an estimated $198,068 and 0 sales.
AbCellera Biologics Hedge Fund Activity
We have seen 43 institutional investors add shares of AbCellera Biologics stock to their portfolio, and 79 decrease their positions in their most recent quarter.
Here are some of the largest recent moves:
- UBS AM, A DISTINCT BUSINESS UNIT OF UBS ASSET MANAGEMENT AMERICAS LLC added 11,171,063 shares (+248.2%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $24,911,470
- CAPITAL WORLD INVESTORS added 5,427,483 shares (+68.4%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $12,103,287
- PROSIGHT MANAGEMENT, LP removed 4,534,348 shares (-61.7%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $10,111,596
- UBS GROUP AG added 3,106,835 shares (+157.3%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $6,928,242
- CITADEL ADVISORS LLC added 1,217,223 shares (+203.8%) to their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,714,407
- BAILLIE GIFFORD & CO removed 1,040,633 shares (-8.5%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,320,611
- OPALEYE MANAGEMENT INC. removed 965,000 shares (-100.0%) from their portfolio in Q1 2025, for an estimated $2,151,950
AbCellera Biologics Analyst Ratings
Wall Street analysts have issued reports on $ABCL in the last several months. We have seen 3 firms issue buy ratings on the stock, and 0 firms issue sell ratings.
Here are some recent analyst ratings:
- Keybanc issued a "Overweight" rating on 07/14/2025
- Truist Securities issued a "Buy" rating on 05/16/2025
- Stifel issued a "Buy" rating on 02/28/2025
AbCellera Biologics Price Targets
Multiple analysts have issued price targets for $ABCL recently. We have seen 4 analysts offer price targets for $ABCL in the last 6 months, with a median target of $10.0.
Here are some recent targets:
- Scott Schoenhaus from Keybanc set a target price of $10.0 on 07/14/2025
- Faisal Khurshid from Leerink Partners set a target price of $5.0 on 07/07/2025
- Robyn Karnauskas from Truist Securities set a target price of $10.0 on 05/16/2025
- Stephen Willey from Stifel set a target price of $10.0 on 02/28/2025
