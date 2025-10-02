AbCellera Biologics: Momentum Builds As Shares Hit 52-Week High

(RTTNews) - AbCellera Biologics Inc. (ABCL) climbed to a new 52-week high of $5.97 on Wednesday, ending the regular session just below that mark at $5.96. Momentum continued after hours, with the stock rising another 11.58% to finish at $6.65, building on its earlier 18.49% gain. The move follows a series of recent developments that have drawn attention to the company's expanding immunology pipeline and clinical progress.

AbCellera, a biotechnology firm focused on antibody-based therapies, has been steadily advancing its portfolio, with several programs now entering human trials.

On August 27, the company announced the dosing of the first participants in a Phase 1 clinical trial for ABCL575, a fully human, half-life extended monoclonal antibody targeting T-cell-mediated autoimmune conditions such as atopic dermatitis. Data from this study is expected in mid-2026.

The trial marks a key milestone in AbCellera's push into immunology and reflects its strategy to develop therapies for indications with unmet medical need.

The company also appointed Dr. Sarah Noonberg as Chief Medical Officer to oversee clinical development and regulatory strategy, particularly in support of its immunology programs.

In addition to ABCL575, AbCellera's pipeline includes ABCL635. The company has begun dosing participants in a Phase 1 trial of ABCL635, a potential non-hormonal, long-acting treatment for moderate-to-severe vasomotor symptoms (VMS) linked to menopause. The randomized, placebo-controlled, double-blind study includes healthy men and postmenopausal women, aiming to assess safety, pharmacokinetics, pharmacodynamics, and VMS frequency and severity. Initial data is expected by mid-2026.

The company has also announced that its third program, ABCL688, has progressed into IND-enabling studies. ABCL688 is an antibody development candidate targeting either ion channels or G protein-coupled receptors (GPCRs), with a therapeutic focus on autoimmune conditions.

Advancing into IND/CTA-enabling studies marks a key step in preparing the program for potential clinical trials, as this phase involves generating the necessary safety, pharmacology, and manufacturing data required for regulatory submission.

The company has a research collaboration and license agreement with Eli Lilly, a partnership agreement with Viking Global Investors & ArrowMark Partners, and Biogen Inc.

Looking ahead, AbCellera is scheduled to report third-quarter 2025 financial results on November 6. While the company has not issued guidance, recent updates suggest that clinical trial progress and strategic hires may be key themes in the upcoming report.

The company has also confirmed alignment with regulatory authorities on trial design elements for its ongoing studies, which could influence future timelines and commercial planning.

