AbCellera Biologics Breaks Below 200-Day Moving Average - Notable for ABCL

In trading on Wednesday, shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc (Symbol: ABCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $32.18, changing hands as low as $31.32 per share. AbCellera Biologics Inc shares are currently trading down about 2.6% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABCL's low point in its 52 week range is $23.20 per share, with $71.91 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $32.14.

