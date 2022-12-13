AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Shares Cross Below 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc (Symbol: ABCL) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $10.18, changing hands as low as $10.02 per share. AbCellera Biologics Inc shares are currently trading down about 4.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABCL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.42 per share, with $15.90 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.10.

