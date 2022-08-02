AbCellera Biologics (ABCL) Shares Cross Above 200 DMA

In trading on Tuesday, shares of AbCellera Biologics Inc (Symbol: ABCL) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $10.82, changing hands as high as $11.01 per share. AbCellera Biologics Inc shares are currently trading up about 7.1% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABCL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABCL's low point in its 52 week range is $5.42 per share, with $22.6337 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.87.

