Abcam To Initiate Process To Explore Strategic Alternatives, Including Potential Sale

June 23, 2023 — 08:22 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Abcam plc (ABCM), a supplier of life science research tools, announced Friday that its Board of Directors has unanimously decided to initiate a process to explore strategic alternatives for the Company after having listened to and extensively engaging with shareholders.

The comprehensive process will begin immediately and will evaluate a broad range of options to maximize shareholder value, including a potential sale of the Company. The company said the Board is fully aligned in its belief that the best way to maximize value for shareholders is to comprehensively review the Company's strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of Abcam. The Board of Directors has retained Lazard and Morgan Stanley as financial advisors to assist in its review of strategic alternatives. Latham & Watkins has been appointed as legal advisor in connection with the review process.

