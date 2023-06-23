Abcam Rises 8% As It Explores Possible Sale

(RTTNews) - Shares of Abcam plc (ABCM), a supplier of life science research tools, are rising more than 8% Friday morning after the company said it has decided to explore strategic alternatives, including sale.

The company received strategic inquiries from multiple parties over the past few weeks, Abcam had disclosed earlier.

"Our Board is fully aligned in its belief that the best way to maximize value for shareholders is to comprehensively review the Company's strategic alternatives, including a potential sale of Abcam," the company said.

ABCM is at $22.00 currently. It has traded in the range of $12.48 - $22.59 in the last 52 weeks.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.