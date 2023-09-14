News & Insights

BioTech
DHR

Abcam founder says he will vote against $5.7 billion Danaher deal

September 14, 2023 — 09:00 am EDT

Written by Sriparna Roy for Reuters ->

Adds details on Milner and background in paragraphs 3-6

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Abcam Plc founder Jonathan Milner on Thursday said he would vote against medical tools supplier Danaher's DHR.N proposed $5.7 billion acquisition of the protein consumables manufacturer.

Milner, who is one of the largest investors in Abcam with a 6.14% stake, said he would formally request the board for a general meeting to replace members including chairman, chief executive and chief financial officer.

Milner has served Abcam as CEO from 1999 to 2014 and later as deputy chairman from 2015 to 2020.

Danaher's $24 per share offer price significantly undervalues Abcam, Milner said.

Milner plans to maintain Abcam's listing on the Nasdaq market while adding back a main market listing on the London Stock Exchange, he said in a statement.

Cambridge, England-based Abcam manufactures and supplies so-called protein consumables such as antibodies, reagents used for medical research.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

((Sriparna.Roy@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

BioTechUS Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

DHR
ABCZF

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.