Abcam founder Jonathan Milner opposes Danaher deal

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Jonathan Milner, the founder and one of the largest investors in Abcam Plc, on Thursday announced his decision to vote against Danaher's DHR.N proposed acquisition of the protein consumables manufacturer.

Milner, who owns 6.14% of Abcam, said he will formally request the board for a general meeting to replace the board including the chief executive, chief financial officer and chairman.

(Reporting by Sriparna Roy in Bengaluru; Editing by Maju Samuel)

