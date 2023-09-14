News & Insights

Abcam founder Jonathan Milner opposes Danaher deal

September 14, 2023

Reuters

Sept 14 (Reuters) - Jonathan Milner, the founder and one of the largest investors in Abcam Plc, on Thursday announced his decision to vote against Danaher's DHR.N proposed acquisition of the protein consumables manufacturer.

Milner, who owns 6.14% of Abcam, said he will formally request the board for a general meeting to replace the board including the chief executive, chief financial officer and chairman.

