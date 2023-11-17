Abcam-Danaher Deal Receives All Identified Clearances - Quick Facts

(RTTNews) - Abcam plc (ABCM) announced that all identified clearances required in connection with the proposed acquisition by Danaher have been obtained from the relevant Governmental Authorities. The transaction remains subject to the sanction of the Scheme by the High Court of Justice of England and Wales and the satisfaction or waiver of certain other customary closing conditions.

The Court hearing at which the Court will be asked to sanction the Scheme has been scheduled to be held on December 4, 2023. Last day of trading in Abcam ADSs on Nasdaq is on December 5, 2023. Effective Date of the scheme is December 6, 2023.

Abcam entered into a definitive agreement on August 26, 2023 relating to the proposed acquisition.

