Abcam Breaks Above 200-Day Moving Average - Bullish for ABCM

In trading on Friday, shares of Abcam PLC (Symbol: ABCM) crossed above their 200 day moving average of $15.18, changing hands as high as $15.50 per share. Abcam PLC shares are currently trading up about 2.4% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABCM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABCM's low point in its 52 week range is $12.54 per share, with $19.39 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $15.38.

Click here to find out which 9 other stocks recently crossed above their 200 day moving average »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.