ABC News lays off senior executives in Disney's cost-cutting drive - CNN

March 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N ABC News has laid off multiple senior executives as it restructures its newsroom, CNN reported on Thursday, citing people familiar with the matter.

Disney and ABC did not immediately respond to Reuters requests for comment.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru)

