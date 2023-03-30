ABC News lays off senior executives in Disney's cost-cutting drive

Adds details

March 30 (Reuters) - Walt Disney Co's DIS.N ABC News has eliminated 50 positions, including senior executives, on Thursday, as it restructures its newsroom, a source confirmed.

The reductions are part of Disney's previously announced plan to cut 7,000 positions as it seeks to control costs and become a more streamlined operation.

It began layoffs this week.

ABC News President Kim Godwin announced the downsizing and restructuring in a memo to staff that was seen by Reuters.

"While this is a difficult time for all of us – particularly those directly affected by these tough decisions – it’s important to remember that together, we are resilient, and will emerge from this period of transition stronger than before," Godwin wrote.

(Reporting by Akash Sriram in Bengaluru ; editing by Jonathan Oatis)

