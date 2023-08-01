ABC-Mart (TYO:2670) Price Target Increased by 5.63% to 8,765.20

The average one-year price target for ABC-Mart (TYO:2670) has been revised to 8,765.20 / share. This is an increase of 5.63% from the prior estimate of 8,298.27 dated July 5, 2023.

The price target is an average of many targets provided by analysts. The latest targets range from a low of 7,878.00 to a high of 9,975.00 / share. The average price target represents an increase of 11.86% from the latest reported closing price of 7,836.00 / share.

ABC-Mart Maintains 0.73% Dividend Yield

At the most recent price, the company's dividend yield is 0.73%.

Additionally, the company's dividend payout ratio is 0.13. The payout ratio tells us how much of a company's income is paid out in dividends. A payout ratio of one (1.0) means 100% of the company's income is paid in a dividend. A payout ratio greater than one means the company is dipping into savings in order to maintain its dividend - not a healthy situation. Companies with few growth prospects are expected to pay out most of their income in dividends, which typically means a payout ratio between 0.5 and 1.0. Companies with good growth prospects are expected to retain some earnings in order to invest in those growth prospects, which translates to a payout ratio of zero to 0.5.

The company's 3-Year dividend growth rate is -0.66%.

What is the Fund Sentiment?

There are 87 funds or institutions reporting positions in ABC-Mart. This is an increase of 4 owner(s) or 4.82% in the last quarter. Average portfolio weight of all funds dedicated to 2670 is 0.13%, an increase of 4.57%. Total shares owned by institutions increased in the last three months by 1.47% to 3,937K shares.

What are Other Shareholders Doing?

SMCWX - SMALLCAP WORLD FUND INC holds 1,220K shares representing 1.48% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

VGTSX - Vanguard Total International Stock Index Fund Investor Shares holds 343K shares representing 0.42% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 344K shares, representing a decrease of 0.29%. The firm increased its portfolio allocation in 2670 by 5.28% over the last quarter.

VTMGX - Vanguard Developed Markets Index Fund Admiral Shares holds 198K shares representing 0.24% ownership of the company. In it's prior filing, the firm reported owning 199K shares, representing a decrease of 0.56%. The firm decreased its portfolio allocation in 2670 by 9.80% over the last quarter.

IEFA - iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF holds 177K shares representing 0.21% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

PDVIX - Diversified International Fund R-1 holds 160K shares representing 0.19% ownership of the company. No change in the last quarter.

This story originally appeared on Fintel.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.