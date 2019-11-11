ABC Makes Notable Cross Below Critical Moving Average

In trading on Monday, shares of AmerisourceBergen Corp. (Symbol: ABC) crossed below their 200 day moving average of $82.67, changing hands as low as $82.10 per share. AmerisourceBergen Corp. shares are currently trading down about 4.2% on the day. The chart below shows the one year performance of ABC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ABC's low point in its 52 week range is $69.36 per share, with $94.75 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.55.

Click here to find out which 9 other dividend stocks recently crossed below their 200 day moving average »

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.