AbbVie's Upadacitinib Gets Positive CHMP Opinion For Treatment Of Adults With Giant Cell Arteritis

February 28, 2025 — 02:33 am EST

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that the European Medicines Agency's Committee for Medicinal Products for Human Use (CHMP) adopted a positive opinion recommending the approval of upadacitinib (RINVOQ; 15 mg, once daily) for the treatment of adult patients with giant cell arteritis.

The final European Commission decision is expected in the first half of 2025. If approved, upadacitinib would be the first and only oral advanced therapy for adults living with giant cell arteritis.

RINVOQ is approved in the European Union for the treatment of adults with radiographic axial spondylarthritis, nonradiographic axial spondylarthritis, psoriatic arthritis, rheumatoid arthritis, ulcerative colitis, Crohn's disease, and adults and adolescents with atopic dermatitis.

