AbbVie's Upadacitinib Achieves Primary & Secondary Endpoints In Phase 3 Study On Crohn's Disease

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced positive results from U-EXCEED, a Phase 3 induction study, showing upadacitinib (45 mg once daily) achieved both primary endpoints of clinical remission and endoscopic responsec at week 12.

The study showed that a significantly higher proportion of upadacitinib-treated patients achieved steroid-free clinical remission at week 12 compared to placebo.

The safety results in the study were consistent with the known profile of upadacitinib, with no new safety risks observed.

Upadacitinib, a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor discovered and developed by AbbVie, is being studied as an oral therapy for moderate to severe Crohn's disease and several other immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

Crohn's disease is a chronic, systemic disease that manifests as inflammation within the gastrointestinal (or digestive) tract, causing persistent diarrhea and abdominal pain.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.