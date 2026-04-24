AbbVie's TrenibotE Receives FDA CRL Due to Manufacturing Issues

AbbVie ABBV announced that the FDA has issued a complete response letter (CRL) to the biologics license application (BLA) seeking approval of its fast-acting short-duration toxin, trenibotulinumtoxinE (TrenibotE), over manufacturing concerns.

Per the CRL, the FDA has requested additional information regarding the manufacturing processes for TrenibotE and has not identified any concerns related to its safety or efficacy. The regulatory body has not requested any additional clinical studies.

Management believes that it can resolve the FDA’s comments promptly and plans to submit a comprehensive response in the coming months.

TrenibotE is a first-in-class botulinum neurotoxin serotype E characterized by a rapid onset of action, with effects observed as early as 8 hours after administration (the earliest assessment time) and a short duration of effect of 2-3 weeks.

Regulatory filings seeking approval for TrenibotE remain under review in other countries worldwide.

Year to date, shares of AbbVie have plunged 12% compared with the industry’s decline of 5.3%.



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ABBV’s Struggling Aesthetics Segment

AbbVie is seeing declining sales of its Aesthetics unit due to continued macro challenges and weakened consumer sentiment.

Global sales of ABBV’s aesthetics portfolio declined 5.9% in 2025. Continued macro challenges and low consumer sentiment, especially in the United States, with concerns about the economy and inflation weighing on discretionary spending, are hurting aesthetics sales.

While Juvederm sales declined 15.6% in 2025, Botox Cosmetics sales deteriorated 4.1%. AbbVie expects aesthetics category growth to remain challenged in 2026. Global aesthetics sales are projected to be $5 billion in 2026, flat year over year, as moderate growth in Botox Cosmetic is likely to be offset by continued decline in Juvederm sales due to continued headwinds in key dermal filler markets.

Given the current scenario, the CRL to TrenibotE can be viewed as a major setback for the long-term growth prospects of the Aesthetics segment. An approval for TrenibotE could have improved growth in the segment.

ABBV's Zacks Rank & Stocks to Consider

AbbVie currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).

Some better-ranked stocks in the drug/biotech sector are Catalyst Pharmaceuticals CPRX, Agenus AGEN and Amarin AMRN, each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) presently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from $2.55 to $2.87, while the same for 2027 have increased from $2.85 to $3.25. CPRX shares have gained 18.6% year to date.

Catalyst Pharmaceuticals’ earnings beat estimates in each of the trailing four quarters, with the average surprise being 35.19%.

Over the past 60 days, estimates for Agenus’ 2026 earnings per share have risen from 54 cents to $1.30, while loss per share estimates for 2027 have narrowed from $1.91 to $1.52 during the same time. AGEN shares have soared 19.7% year to date.

Agenus’ earnings beat estimates in two of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining two occasions, with the average surprise being 31.42%.

Over the past 60 days, Amarin's loss per share estimates for 2026 have narrowed from $7.32 to $6.36, while the same for 2027 have narrowed from $5.97 to $4.64 during the same time. AMRN stock has risen 4.5% year to date.

Amarin's earnings beat estimates in three of the trailing four quarters, while missing the same on the remaining occasion, with the average surprise being 51.29%.

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AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) : Free Stock Analysis Report

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This article originally published on Zacks Investment Research (zacks.com).

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