AbbVie's TEPKINLY With Lenalidomide Plus Rituximab Gets EC Approval For R/R Follicular Lymphoma

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that the European Commission (EC) has granted marketing authorisation for TEPKINLY in combination with Lenalidomide and Rituximab for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) Follicular Lymphoma or FL.

TEPKINLY, or Epcoritamab, is an IgG1 Bispecific antibody developed using Genmab's proprietary DuoBody technology and administered subcutaneously.

The marketing approval is based on results from the pivotal Phase 3 EPCORE FL-1 trial, which evaluated fixed-duration TEPKINLY (epcoritamab) in combination with Lenalidomide and Rituximab (R2), compared with standard-of-care R2 in patients with R/R Follicular lymphoma.

-In the EPCORE FL-1 trial, the combination results were clinically meaningful according to the company, with the following key findings

-The study demonstrated TEPKINLY + R2 reduced the risk of disease progression or death by 79% compared to R2 alone.

-The overall response rate (ORR) in patients treated with TEPKINLY + R2 was 96% compared to 81% in patients treated with R2 alone.

-In addition, among patients treated with TEPKINLY + R2, 74% achieved a complete response (CR) compared with 43% among patients treated with R2.

Notably, Epcoritamab is already approved under the brand name EPKINLY in the U.S. and Japan, and under the brand name TEPKINLY in the European Union, for certain lymphoma indications.

For the first quarter of 2026, AbbVie recorded EPKINLY net sales of $83 million.

ABBV has traded between $184.63 and $261.64 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade down 2.42%, at $254.76.

In the overnight market, ABBV is up 1.17% at $257.73.

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