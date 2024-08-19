News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

AbbVie's Tepkinly Gets Conditional EU Approval For Relapsed Or Refractory Follicular Lymphoma

August 19, 2024 — 08:59 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) announced that the European Commission has granted conditional marketing authorization for Tepkinly (epcoritamab) as a monotherapy for the treatment of adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) follicular lymphoma (FL) after two or more lines of prior therapy.

According to the company, Tepkinly is the first and only subcutaneous T-cell engaging bispecific antibody approved to treat both relapsed or refractory follicular lymphoma and relapsed or refractory diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL) in the European Union (EU), as well as the European Economic Area (EEA) countries (Iceland, Liechtenstein, Norway) and Northern Ireland.

Epcoritamab, approved under the brand name Epkinly in the United States and Tepkinly in the European Union, has received regulatory approval for certain lymphoma indications in several countries.

Epcoritamab is being co-developed by AbbVie and Genmab as part of the companies' oncology collaboration. The companies will share commercial responsibilities in the U.S. and Japan, with AbbVie responsible for further global commercialization. Both companies will pursue additional international regulatory approvals for the R/R FL indication and the R/R DLBCL indication.

AbbVie will continue to pursue regulatory submissions for epcoritamab across international markets. Both Genmab and AbbVie continue to evaluate the use of epcoritamab as a monotherapy and in combination across lines of therapy in a range of hematologic malignancies.

For More Such Health News, visit rttnews.com.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV
GMAB

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.