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AbbVie's SKYRIZI Secures Listing On Ontario And Alberta Formularies For UC Treatment

May 04, 2026 — 08:09 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - Monday, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced that SKYRIZI has been listed for the treatment of moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis on the public drug formularies in Ontario and Alberta.

Additionally, Canada's Drug Agency has recommended SKYRIZI to be reimbursed with conditions by public drug plans.

"This is a testament to AbbVie's and the Health Institutions' continuous progress in expanding patient access to innovative medicines for inflammatory bowel disease" said Arima Ventin, Director, Market Access and Government Affairs, AbbVie Canada.

In the pre-market hours, ABBV is trading at $206.10, down 0.23 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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