AbbVie's Rinvoq Shows Positive Results Over Dupixent In Atopic Dermatitis Study

April 25, 2024 — 10:15 am EDT

(RTTNews) - Thursday, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) reported positive results from the Phase 3b/4 LEVEL UP study comparing the effectiveness and safety of its drug, Upadacitinib/Rinvoq, with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's drug, Dupilumab/Dupixent, for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents.

The study showed that Rinvoq demonstrated better efficacy than Dupixent in achieving the primary endpoint of a 90% or greater reduction in EASI 90 and WP-NRS of 0/1 at week 16. Additionally, Rinvoq outperformed Dupixent in all secondary endpoints, including rapid near-complete skin clearance and reduced itch.

The company plans to present the LEVEL UP study results at an upcoming medical congress.

