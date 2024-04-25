AbbVie's Rinvoq Shows Positive Results Over Dupixent In Atopic Dermatitis Study

(RTTNews) - Thursday, AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) reported positive results from the Phase 3b/4 LEVEL UP study comparing the effectiveness and safety of its drug, Upadacitinib/Rinvoq, with Regeneron Pharmaceuticals and Sanofi's drug, Dupilumab/Dupixent, for moderate-to-severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents.

The study showed that Rinvoq demonstrated better efficacy than Dupixent in achieving the primary endpoint of a 90% or greater reduction in EASI 90 and WP-NRS of 0/1 at week 16. Additionally, Rinvoq outperformed Dupixent in all secondary endpoints, including rapid near-complete skin clearance and reduced itch.

The company plans to present the LEVEL UP study results at an upcoming medical congress.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.