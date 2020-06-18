AbbVie's Rinvoq Shows Improvement In Skin Clearance And Itch In Phase 3 Study For Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that Rinvoq or upadacitinib monotherapy shows improvement in skin clearance and itch in first phase 3 study for atopic dermatitis.

The results from a Phase 3 study evaluating Rinvoq in moderate to severe atopic dermatitis in adults and adolescents showed both doses of upadacitinib (15 mg and 30 mg) monotherapy met all primary and secondary endpoints versus placebo.

The company noted that no new safety risks were observed compared to the safety profile observed in patients with rheumatoid arthritis and psoriatic arthritis receiving Rinvoq.

Rinvoq, a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor discovered and developed by AbbVie, is being studied as a once-daily oral therapy for moderate to severe atopic dermatitis and in several other immune-mediated diseases.

Atopic dermatitis is a common, chronic, relapsing, inflammatory skin disease that can manifest as a recurring cycle of itching and scratching leading to painful, cracked skin.

