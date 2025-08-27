AbbVie's RINVOQ Secures Health Canada's Approval For Giant Cell Arteritis Treatment

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Wednesday announced Health Canada has issued a Notice of Compliance for RINVOQ for the treatment of adults with giant cell arteritis, both used in combination with a tapering course of corticosteroids and as monotherapy following discontinuation of corticosteroids.

The authorization is backed by the global, pivotal Phase 3 SELECT-GCA clinical trial, which met its primary endpoint of sustained remission.

Moreover, the latest authorization marks the eighth approved indication for RINVOQ in Canada across rheumatology, gastroenterology and dermatology.

In the pre-market hours, ABBV is trading at $207.98, down 0.17 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

