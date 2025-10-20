Markets
ABBV

AbbVie's RINVOQ Outperforms HUMIRA In Head-to-Head Rheumatoid Arthritis Study

October 20, 2025 — 12:40 pm EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV), Monday reported positive topline results from its Phase 3b/4 SELECT-SWITCH study comparing upadacitinib 15 mg once daily with adalimumab 40 mg every other week in adults with moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis who had an inadequate response to another TNF inhibitor.

At week 12, the study's primary and most secondary endpoints were met, and no new safety risks were identified. By week 12, 43.3 percent of RINVOQ patients had low disease activity compared to 22.4 percent of HUMIRA patients, and 28.4 percent had remission compared to 14.5 percent, both of which were statistically significant.

ABBV is currently trading at $230.82, up $1.24 or 0.54 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.