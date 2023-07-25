News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

AbbVie's RINVOQ Gets Regulatory Nod In Canada For Yet Another Indication

July 25, 2023 — 08:21 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced on Tuesday that RINVOQ, an oral, once-daily selective and reversible JAK inhibitor, has been approved for one more indication by Health Canada.

The drug has now been received approval in Canada to treat adults with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis who have demonstrated prior treatment failure. This marks the sixth Health Canada-approved indication for RINVOQ across gastroenterology, dermatology and rheumatology.

RINVOQ generated net global revenue of $686 million in the first quarter of 2023, an increase of 47.5% over the year-ago quarter.

Ulcerative colitis is a chronic, immune-mediated inflammatory bowel disease (IBD) of the large intestine. It is estimated that Canada has more than 300,000 Canadians living with IBD, making it the country with one of the highest rates of inflammatory bowel disease in the world. The two main forms of IBD are Crohn's disease and ulcerative colitis.

In pre-market activity, shares of AbbVie are trading at $142.76, down 0.29% on the New York Stock Exchange.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.