News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

AbbVie's Qulipta Gets Health Canada Approval For Chronic Migraine In Adults

May 08, 2024 — 09:36 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced Wednesday that Health Canada approved Qulipta, also known as atogepant, for preventing migraines in adults with at least four migraine days per month.

The approval was based on a Phase 3 PROGRESS trial that showed a significant reduction in monthly migraine days with Qulipta 60 mg once daily for adult patients with chronic migraine.

The company stated that Qulipta is the first oral, small-molecule CGRP receptor antagonist approved for both episodic and chronic migraine prevention and is available in three strengths - 10 mg, 30 mg, and 60 mg.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.