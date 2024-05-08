AbbVie's Qulipta Gets Health Canada Approval For Chronic Migraine In Adults

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced Wednesday that Health Canada approved Qulipta, also known as atogepant, for preventing migraines in adults with at least four migraine days per month.

The approval was based on a Phase 3 PROGRESS trial that showed a significant reduction in monthly migraine days with Qulipta 60 mg once daily for adult patients with chronic migraine.

The company stated that Qulipta is the first oral, small-molecule CGRP receptor antagonist approved for both episodic and chronic migraine prevention and is available in three strengths - 10 mg, 30 mg, and 60 mg.

