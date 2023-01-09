Markets
AbbVie's Qulipta Approved In Canada For Preventive Treatment Of Episodic Migraine In Adults

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that Health Canada has approved Qulipta (atogepant) for the prevention of episodic migraine (less than 15 migraine days per month) in adults.

The approval is supported by data from a robust clinical program evaluating the efficacy, safety and tolerability of Qulipta in nearly 2,000 patients who experienced 4 to 14 migraine days per month.

Qulipta demonstrated statistically significant, clinically meaningful, rapid and continuous reductions in mean monthly migraine days among adults with episodic migraine compared to placebo across the 12-week treatment period with significant reductions seen in weeks 1-4.

Qulipta (atogepant) is the first and only oral calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist specifically developed for the preventive treatment of episodic migraine. QULIPTA is an orally administered, small molecule, selective calcitonin gene-related peptide (CGRP) receptor antagonist that blocks the binding of the CGRP to its receptor. CGRP is a neuropeptide that may play a role in migraine pathophysiology.

