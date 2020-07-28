AbbVie's Phase 3 Study Shows RINVOQ Plus TCS Improves Skin, Itch Symptoms In Atopic Dermatitis

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) said that third pivotal phase 3 study showed RINVOQ or upadacitinib plus topical corticosteroids improved skin and itch symptoms in Atopic Dermatitis Patients.

The positive top-line results showed upadacitinib (15 mg and 30 mg) plus topical corticosteroids (TCS) met the co-primary endpoints and all secondary endpoints in adult and adolescent patients with moderate to severe atopic dermatitis versus placebo plus TCS.

The company stated that safety results were consistent with the other two studies in the Phase 3 program for atopic dermatitis.

RINVOQ, a selective and reversible JAK inhibitor discovered and developed by AbbVie, is currently approved for moderate to severe rheumatoid arthritis and continues to be evaluated across multiple immune-mediated inflammatory diseases.

