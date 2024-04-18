News & Insights

Markets
ABBV

AbbVie's Phase 3 Study Of Upadacitinib Achieves Primary Endpoint In Giant Cell Arteritis

April 18, 2024 — 09:10 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews ->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Thursday announced positive results from SELECT-GCA Phase 3 of Upadacitinib 15 mg, once daily in combination with a 26-week steroid taper regimen in adults with giant cell arteritis.

The pharma company said its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study achieved primary endpoint of sustained remission.

The study results showed that 46 percent of patients receiving Upadacitinib 15 mg in combination, achieved sustained remission compared to 29 percent of patients receiving placebo.

Giant cell arteritis, also known as temporal arteritis, is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the temporal and other cranial arteries, the aorta, and other large and medium arteries.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.