AbbVie's Phase 3 Study Of Upadacitinib Achieves Primary Endpoint In Giant Cell Arteritis

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) Thursday announced positive results from SELECT-GCA Phase 3 of Upadacitinib 15 mg, once daily in combination with a 26-week steroid taper regimen in adults with giant cell arteritis.

The pharma company said its randomized, double-blind, placebo-controlled study achieved primary endpoint of sustained remission.

The study results showed that 46 percent of patients receiving Upadacitinib 15 mg in combination, achieved sustained remission compared to 29 percent of patients receiving placebo.

Giant cell arteritis, also known as temporal arteritis, is an autoimmune disease that causes inflammation of the temporal and other cranial arteries, the aorta, and other large and medium arteries.

