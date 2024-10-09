AbbVie's Options: A Look at What the Big Money is Thinking

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ABBV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 8 extraordinary options activities for AbbVie. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 50% leaning bullish and 50% bearish. Among these notable options, 2 are puts, totaling $109,500, and 6 are calls, amounting to $402,314.

Expected Price Movements

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $150.0 to $195.0 for AbbVie over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Development

Assessing the volume and open interest is a strategic step in options trading. These metrics shed light on the liquidity and investor interest in AbbVie's options at specified strike prices. The forthcoming data visualizes the fluctuation in volume and open interest for both calls and puts, linked to AbbVie's substantial trades, within a strike price spectrum from $150.0 to $195.0 over the preceding 30 days.

AbbVie Call and Put Volume: 30-Day Overview

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 11/15/24 $14.95 $14.65 $14.65 $180.00 $99.6K 1.6K 69 ABBV CALL TRADE BULLISH 10/11/24 $12.85 $12.05 $12.61 $180.00 $87.0K 76 69 ABBV CALL TRADE BEARISH 01/16/26 $28.2 $27.9 $27.9 $180.00 $80.9K 408 29 ABBV PUT TRADE BEARISH 02/21/25 $11.45 $10.1 $11.45 $195.00 $68.7K 598 0 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $5.75 $5.65 $5.75 $195.00 $63.8K 3.0K 200

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Having examined the options trading patterns of AbbVie, our attention now turns directly to the company. This shift allows us to delve into its present market position and performance

Where Is AbbVie Standing Right Now? Trading volume stands at 729,519, with ABBV's price up by 0.12%, positioned at $193.25. RSI indicators show the stock to be is currently neutral between overbought and oversold. Earnings announcement expected in 21 days. Professional Analyst Ratings for AbbVie

2 market experts have recently issued ratings for this stock, with a consensus target price of $218.5.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from TD Cowen keeps a Buy rating on AbbVie with a target price of $225. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Barclays continues to hold a Overweight rating for AbbVie, targeting a price of $212.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AbbVie, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.