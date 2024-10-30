AbbVie's Options Frenzy: What You Need to Know

Deep-pocketed investors have adopted a bullish approach towards AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV), and it's something market players shouldn't ignore. Our tracking of public options records at Benzinga unveiled this significant move today. The identity of these investors remains unknown, but such a substantial move in ABBV usually suggests something big is about to happen.

We gleaned this information from our observations today when Benzinga's options scanner highlighted 10 extraordinary options activities for AbbVie. This level of activity is out of the ordinary.

The general mood among these heavyweight investors is divided, with 60% leaning bullish and 30% bearish. Among these notable options, 5 are puts, totaling $278,297, and 5 are calls, amounting to $313,414.

What's The Price Target?

Based on the trading activity, it appears that the significant investors are aiming for a price territory stretching from $180.0 to $210.0 for AbbVie over the recent three months.

Volume & Open Interest Trends

In today's trading context, the average open interest for options of AbbVie stands at 2210.14, with a total volume reaching 6,502.00. The accompanying chart delineates the progression of both call and put option volume and open interest for high-value trades in AbbVie, situated within the strike price corridor from $180.0 to $210.0, throughout the last 30 days.

AbbVie Option Volume And Open Interest Over Last 30 Days

Noteworthy Options Activity:

Symbol PUT/CALL Trade Type Sentiment Exp. Date Ask Bid Price Strike Price Total Trade Price Open Interest Volume ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.4 $2.03 $2.4 $185.00 $120.0K 3.2K 504 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 11/15/24 $7.35 $7.3 $7.35 $190.00 $90.4K 3.2K 254 ABBV CALL SWEEP BEARISH 11/01/24 $1.91 $1.7 $1.9 $192.50 $86.3K 568 665 ABBV CALL SWEEP BULLISH 12/20/24 $2.63 $2.59 $2.59 $210.00 $68.1K 1.8K 293 ABBV PUT SWEEP BEARISH 11/15/24 $2.28 $1.98 $2.28 $185.00 $57.0K 3.2K 754

About AbbVie

AbbVie is a pharmaceutical firm with a strong exposure to immunology (with Humira, Skyrizi, and Rinvoq) and oncology (with Imbruvica and Venclexta). The company was spun off from Abbott in early 2013. The 2020 acquisition of Allergan added several new products and drugs in aesthetics (including Botox).

Current Position of AbbVie Currently trading with a volume of 1,914,806, the ABBV's price is up by 1.5%, now at $192.3. RSI readings suggest the stock is currently may be approaching overbought. Anticipated earnings release is in 0 days. Expert Opinions on AbbVie

Over the past month, 5 industry analysts have shared their insights on this stock, proposing an average target price of $214.0.

Turn $1000 into $1270 in just 20 days?

20-year pro options trader reveals his one-line chart technique that shows when to buy and sell. Copy his trades, which have had averaged a 27% profit every 20 days. Click here for access. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from Citigroup continues to hold a Buy rating for AbbVie, targeting a price of $215. * Maintaining their stance, an analyst from UBS continues to hold a Neutral rating for AbbVie, targeting a price of $195. * An analyst from Truist Securities persists with their Buy rating on AbbVie, maintaining a target price of $215. * An analyst from TD Cowen has decided to maintain their Buy rating on AbbVie, which currently sits at a price target of $225. * Consistent in their evaluation, an analyst from BMO Capital keeps a Outperform rating on AbbVie with a target price of $220.

Options are a riskier asset compared to just trading the stock, but they have higher profit potential. Serious options traders manage this risk by educating themselves daily, scaling in and out of trades, following more than one indicator, and following the markets closely.

If you want to stay updated on the latest options trades for AbbVie, Benzinga Pro gives you real-time options trades alerts.

© 2024 Benzinga.com. Benzinga does not provide investment advice. All rights reserved.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.