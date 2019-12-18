AbbVie's Humira Sales in Europe Hold Up Better Than Anticipated

Humira sales make up the bulk of AbbVie revenue, and the rate at which sales are falling overseas presage the drop to come in the U.S., when the drug begins to face biosimilar competition here in 2023.

The most important number for the drugmaker AbbVie is the percent by which sales of its mega-blockbuster, the anti-inflammatory drug Humira, are falling outside the U.S.

Humira sales make up the bulk of AbbVie (ticker: ABBV) revenue, and the rate at which sales are falling overseas presage the drop to come in the U.S., when the drug begins to face biosimilar competition here in 2023.

Now, a note Wednesday morning from PiperJaffray’s Christopher J. Raymond suggests that the slide in Humira’s market share in the European Union isn’t as rapid as was anticipated. That is potentially good news for the company, whose stock has struggled this year.

“Humira biosimilar erosion, while meaningful, appears to be less than feared, and in recent quarters, has seen some degree of stabilization,” Raymond wrote, based on a proprietary survey. “Moreover, while further erosion is projected into 2020, [doctors] indicate the magnitude may not be as bad as consensus anticipates.”

The back story. Shares of AbbVie are down 2.3% this year. In June, the company announced plans to buy Botox-maker Allergan (AGN) for $63 billion in cash and shares. Barron’s argued at the time that the deal was bad for the stock, that Allergan’s problems resembled AbbVie’s own, and that pharmaceutical megamergers have a bad track record for investors.

What’s new. In his note, Raymond wrote that a survey conducted by Spherix Global Insights had found that Humira’s share in the European Union was down 26% since last year, while doctors had predicted a drop of 40%. Raymond noted that AbbVie itself had recently moderated its forecast of the drop in sales for Humira outside the U.S. this year, from 30% drop to a 28% drop.

“We are incrementally confident that modeling FY20 [world-wide] Humira revenue ahead of consensus is the right call,” Raymond wrote.

Raymond wrote that the market share of Humira and its biosimilars combined had increased over the past two years in the European Union. He said the rheumatologists surveyed said they expected an additional 25% drop in Humira sales over the next six months, but said he viewed those estimates “with some skepticism.”

“Even if this level of branded Humira erosion occurs in the EU in FY20, it would still compare favorably to our previous FY20 ex-US Humira revenue estimate of $3.11B,” he said.

Looking forward. Raymond said that he expects sales of Humira of $19.2 billion world-wide in 2020, more than the FactSet consensus of $19.1 billion.

Raymond rates AbbVie Overweight. He raised his price target to $95, from $92. The stock was down 0.3% to $89.86 shortly after the market opened on Wednesday. The Dow Jones Industrial Average was up 0.1%.

