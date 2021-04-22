AbbVie's Humira Gets Approval In Canada For Treatment Of Pediatric Patients With Ulcerative Colitis

(RTTNews) - Biopharmaceutical company AbbVie (ABBV) Thursday said Health Canada has approved Humira (adalimumab) for inducing and maintaining clinical remission in pediatric patients five years of age and older with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis.

With this approval, Humira offers pediatric patients with moderately to severely active ulcerative colitis the first subcutaneous anti-TNF therapeutic option.

"Ulcerative colitis is a miserable illness when it is not well controlled, and it has a significant impact on the lives of children and adolescents. When the disease is active, it is disabling and embarrassing, and affects how children can engage in their normal lives with peers and at school. Although we are able to treat a lot of children who have ulcerative colitis today, there is still a group of children and adolescents that we cannot help as well as we would like, which is why we do need access to new therapies," said Dr. Anne Griffiths, Co-Lead, Inflammatory Bowel Disease Centre at the Hospital for Sick Children.

Ulcerative colitis is characterized by inflammation of the large intestine with symptoms ranging from mild to severe bowel urgency and bowel incontinence as well as weight loss and fatigue.

