Abbvie's HIV Drug Kaletra Fails to Help COVID-19 Patients

The coronavirus that causes COVID-19 and HIV are both RNA-based viruses, so there was hope that current HIV medications might be able to speed recovery of patients with COVID-19. Unfortunately, early evidence suggests that just isn't the case.

On Monday, Johnson & Johnson (NYSE: JNJ) said there was no evidence that its HIV drug Prezista, by itself or in combination with other HIV drugs, has any effect against SARS-CoV-2, the virus that causes COVID-19.

And on Wednesday, doctors in China published an article in The New England Journal of Medicine reporting that AbbVie's (NYSE: ABBV) HIV drug Kaletra plus standard of care wasn't any better than the standard of care.

In the clinical trial, which enrolled 199 patients, treatment with Kaletra for two weeks didn't improve survival, the amount of virus in the patients, or even the length of time that patients stayed in the hospital.

Image source: Getty Images.

The patients in the trial were severely ill; the mortality rate of 22.1% was higher than the mortality rate found in other studies, which could have skewed the results. When excluding three patients who died early in the study, the median time to clinical improvement was better for patients treated with Kaletra (15 days vs. 16 days).

Kaletra also appeared to improve recovery and mortality in patients who were treated within 12 days of onset of COVID-19 symptoms, although the analysis was after the fact and not built into the study. "These observations are hypothesis-generating and require additional studies to determine whether [Kaletra] treatment given at a certain stage of illness can reduce some complications in COVID-19," the authors of the study noted.

10 stocks we like better than AbbVie

When investing geniuses David and Tom Gardner have a stock tip, it can pay to listen. After all, the newsletter they have run for over a decade, Motley Fool Stock Advisor, has tripled the market.*

David and Tom just revealed what they believe are the ten best stocks for investors to buy right now... and AbbVie wasn't one of them! That's right -- they think these 10 stocks are even better buys.

See the 10 stocks

*Stock Advisor returns as of March 18, 2020

Brian Orelli has no position in any of the stocks mentioned. The Motley Fool recommends Johnson & Johnson. The Motley Fool has a disclosure policy.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.