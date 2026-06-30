AbbVie's Epcoritamab Plus Lenalidomide Meets Primary Goals In Phase 3 Trial For R/R DLBCL

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc. (ABBV) announced that the Phase 3 trial, dubbed EPCORE DLBCL-4, evaluating Epcoritamab in combination with Lenalidomide in adult patients with relapsed or refractory (R/R) diffuse large B-cell lymphoma (DLBCL), met its primary endpoint, demonstrating a statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival.

Epcoritamab Epcoritamab is a CD3xCD20 IgG1-bispecific antibody administered subcutaneously. It is marketed as EPKINLY in countries including the U.S. and Japan, and as TEPKINLY in the European Union, for certain lymphoma indications.

Trial Details

EPCORE DLBCL-4 is a global Phase 3 open-label, multi-centre, randomized trial to evaluate the efficacy of Epcoritamab in combination with Lenalidomide compared to chemoimmunotherapy, Rituximab plus Gemcitabine plus Oxaliplatin (R-GemOx), in adult patients with relapsed or refractory large B-cell lymphoma (LBCL), including DLBCL and several related subtypes.

Patients received subcutaneous Epcoritamab once weekly during cycles 1-3 and once every four weeks during cycles 4-12, along with oral Lenalidomide 25 mg/day on days 1-21 of each 28-day cycle, for up to 12 cycles. The comparator arm received intravenous R-GemOx for up to four 28-day cycles.

Key Findings

According to the company, the key findings are as follows:

-Based on the prespecified primary analysis, the trial met its primary endpoint, demonstrating statistically significant and clinically meaningful improvement in progression-free survival or PFS.

-EPCORE DLBCL-4 demonstrated improved PFS with a chemotherapy-free combination treatment regimen in patients with R/R DLBCL.

-The risk of disease progression and death was reduced by 60% and 56%, respectively, under different censoring rules in the U.S. and outside the U.S.

-The safety profile of Epcoritamab when administered in combination with lenalidomide was consistent with the known safety profiles of the individual agents, Epcoritamab and Lenalidomide, said the company.

AbbVie and Genmab continue to evaluate the use of Epcoritamab as monotherapy and in combination in a range of hematologic malignancies.

ABBV has traded between $181.75 and $255.99 over the last year. The stock closed Monday's trade at $254.31, up 0.38%.

In the overnight market, ABBV is up 0.39% at $255.29.

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