AbbVie's ELAHERE Receives Positive Reimbursement Recommendation From Canada's Drug Agency

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) on Thursday said that Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) has recommended ELAHERE for reimbursement with conditions for the treatment of patients with certain types of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The company noted that ELAHERE was submitted for reimbursement review 180 days before Health Canada's approval, in alignment with CDA-AMC's Target Zero initiative, which aims to accelerate patient access to new therapies.

