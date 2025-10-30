Markets
ABBV

AbbVie's ELAHERE Receives Positive Reimbursement Recommendation From Canada's Drug Agency

October 30, 2025 — 09:03 am EDT

Written by RTTNews.com for RTTNews->

(RTTNews) - AbbVie (ABBV) on Thursday said that Canada's Drug Agency (CDA-AMC) has recommended ELAHERE for reimbursement with conditions for the treatment of patients with certain types of platinum-resistant ovarian cancer.

The company noted that ELAHERE was submitted for reimbursement review 180 days before Health Canada's approval, in alignment with CDA-AMC's Target Zero initiative, which aims to accelerate patient access to new therapies.

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

Markets
RTTNews
Founded in the late 1990s by Andrew Mariathasan in New York, with the goal of covering Wall Street for a new generation of investors, RTTNews has expanded steadily over the years to become a trusted provider of content for a wide array of subjects across several platforms. RTT's Financial Newswire is relied upon by some of the world's largest financial institutions, including banks, brokerages, trading platforms and financial exchanges.
More articles by this source->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Data is currently not available

Sign up for the TradeTalks newsletter to receive your weekly dose of trading news, trends and education. Delivered Wednesdays.