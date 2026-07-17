AbbVie's Boey Gets EU Approval For Treatment Of Moderate-To-Severe Glabellar Lines

(RTTNews) - AbbVie Inc.'s (ABBV) Allergen Aesthetics, on Friday said it gained European Commission's approval for Boey to treat moderate-to-severe glabellar lines between eyebrows in adults, when the condition has an important psychological impact.

The approval applies across all 30 countries in the European Economic Area following completion of the centralized review procedure. Boey also received regulatory approval in Canada in June.

Boey is a rapid-onset, short duration facial injectable botulinum neurotoxin serotype E designed to target SNAP-25.

The approval was supported by two randomised, placebo-controlled Phase 3 trials, M21-500 and M21-508, in adults with moderate to severe glabellar lines associated with corrugator and/or procerus muscle activity.

In the clinical studies, treatment effects were observed as early as eight hours after injection and lasted about two to three weeks. The peak effect was observed on Day 7 in both studies, with glabellar lines returning to baseline severity approximately two to three weeks after treatment.

Glabellar lines are vertical frown lines between the eyebrows that may have a psychological impact.

Allergan Aesthetics said it is preparing to launch Boey across Europe and will provide education and training to healthcare professionals on its appropriate use.

AbbVie said Boey was developed to offer patients considering aesthetic treatment a shorter-duration option, allowing them to experience treatment outcomes before committing to longer-lasting therapies.

ABBV is currently trading up 1.59% at $258.43.

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