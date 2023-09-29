News & Insights

US Markets
ABBV

AbbVie's blood cancer combo therapy fails in late-stage study

Credit: REUTERS/DADO RUVIC

September 29, 2023 — 07:40 am EDT

Written by Mariam Sunny for Reuters ->

Adds details throughout

Sept 29 (Reuters) - AbbVie ABBV.N said on Friday a late-stage study of its experimental combination therapy failed to show meaningful increase in the survival of patients with a form of blood cancer without the disease worsening.

The combination of AbbVie's Venclyxto and a steroid dexamethasone was being tested in patients with relapsed multiple myeloma who had received two or more prior treatments.

Multiple myeloma is a cancer that forms in a type of white blood cells called plasma cells.

Venclyxto is being jointly commercialized by AbbVie and Roche ROG.S unit Genentech in the U.S. and by AbbVie outside the country.

(Reporting by Mariam Sunny in Bengaluru; Editing by Sriraj Kalluvila)

((Mariam.ESunny@thomsonreuters.com;))

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

Tags

US Markets
Reuters
Reuters, the news and media division of Thomson Reuters, is the world’s largest international multimedia news provider reaching more than one billion people every day. Reuters provides trusted business, financial, national, and international news to professionals via Thomson Reuters desktops, the world's media organizations, and directly to consumers at Reuters.com and via Reuters TV.
More articles by this source ->

Stocks mentioned

ABBV

More Related Articles

Info icon

This data feed is not available at this time.

Sign up for Smart Investing to get the latest news, strategies and tips to help you invest smarter.